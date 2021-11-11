SAVANNAH, Ga. — Gayle "Rose" Cunningham, formerly of Champaign/Vermilion County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7. 2021, in Savannah, Ga., at the age of 73.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maggie Goyne; father, Alan Goyne; brother, Alan Goyne; and son, William Cunningham.
She is survived by two siblings, Randy (Cathy) Goyne of St. Joseph and Beth Cain of Urbana; two children, Kimberly Torres of Savannah, Ga., and Lisa Brady of Florida; one stepson, Troy Cunningham of Urbana; 12 grandchildren, Brandi White (Travis), Larry Moseley, Lindsey Moseley, Kimberly Riley (Tony), Brittney Cunningham, Kenneth Torres, Joel Torres (Lisa), Julian Torres (Katie), Cheri Beasley, Michael Beasley, Rosie Beasley and Devon Beasley; and 12 great-grandchildren.
At this time, there will be no services.