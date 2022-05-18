Gayle Goold May 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAXTON — Gayle Goold, 76, died at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday (May 17, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos