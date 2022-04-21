Listen to this article

URBANA — Gaynelle Dolton Crabb, 85, died at 12:05 a.m. Sunday (April 17, 2022) at home.

Funeral services will be at noon Friday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Trending Videos