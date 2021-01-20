LODA — Gene R. Breeden Sr., 75, of Loda passed away Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021) at home.
He was born on June 18, 1945, in Watseka, the son of Donald and Florence (Roach) Breeden. Gene married Dawn Christensen on Aug. 17, 2019, in Loda. She survives.
Gene started out working in the factory with Bradley Ropers and then eventually started working construction for Kenneth Hartman Construction Company. Gene stayed very busy as he was the proprietor of Breeden’s Repair, fixing local farmers' and friends' machinery, trucks and cars all around the Ashkum area. He was the owner of G&D Salvage in Loda for the last 38 years. The business was formally known as Breeden’s Wrecking, founded in 1944 by his grandfather, William Breeden, and Uncle Glenn Breeden.
Gene also enjoyed dirt-track racing in his free time. He would visit Sugar Island, Kanakakee, Fairbury and even the Danville Speedway, where he drove the number F-1 for many years.
Gene is survived by his wife, Dawn Breeden of Loda; two sons, Gene (Ronda) Breeden Jr. of Loda and Lewis (Sarah) Breeden of Forrest; one daughter, Tracy (Paul) Heideman of Ashkum; two sisters, Carole Harms of Ashkum and Brenda Demierre of Kankakee; three stepdaughters, Misty Cook, Elise Cook and Tara Cook; 12 grandchildren, Tabitha Breeden, Michael Breeden, Heather Breeden, Holly Meredith, Steven Meredith, Dalton Breeden, Cullen Breeden, Emily Heideman, Heather Rawley, Henry Tester, Heiden Tester and Audriella Mikules; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald Breeden Sr.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton. Funeral services will be on Friday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton, with Pastor Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice. Please sign his guest book at coxknapp.com
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required while in the funeral home, as well as safe social-distancing practices. Please dress according to the weather, as waiting outside may be necessary. Thank-you for your cooperation during this time.