URBANA — Gerald “Gene” Butts, 77, of Urbana passed away at 1:54 p.m. Friday (June 24, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Gene was born on Jan. 11, 1945, the son of Cecil and Eva Lucille (Finkbone) Butts. He married Mary Ault on Aug. 3, 1962, in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Monty (Sheila) Butts of Sidney and Marty (Julie) Butts of Fisher; daughter, Lori Butts of Fithian; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Jennifer) Butts, Darren (Christine) Butts, Jenna (Luke) Vermillion, Jordan (Marie) Butts, Chase (Roni) Daugherty, Chelsey (Jason) Polite and Chad (Bobbie) Stenberg; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Homer, Bob, Melvin, Stella and Dorothy.
Gene worked for Eisners Warehouse and was a building services worker for the University of Illinois. He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast, cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. Most of all, he enjoyed his family and in particular grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Hank Sanford will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery, Ogden Township, Ogden.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at renner-wikoffchapel.com.