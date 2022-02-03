URBANA — Everett Eugene Fagner, 97, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
He was born at home on Sept. 27, 1924, to Clarence Albert Fagner and Dora Lyons Fagner, in Paxton.
He had one brother, Malvin Fagner, and two sisters, Ethyl (Foster) and Francis (Tuggle), who preceded him in death. He married Nina Lou Henderson on Feb. 11, 1945, and they had one child, Beverly Sue, born July 5, 1946; they both preceded him in death. Gene married Peggy J. Whitford on April 18, 2016, and was happily married until her death on Aug. 12, 2021.
Two of his nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces survive.
Gene was a resident at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab in Savoy at the time of his passing. Gene had a variety of jobs in his long lifespan. His primary vocation was a welder. Working at the canning factory in Hoopeston in his early career, to Illini Swallow Bus Lines, Central Soya Company in Gibson City, Universal Bleacher Company, C.S. Johnson and Clifford Jacobs in Champaign. He owned Archie Crane Magneto Service also in Champaign. Gene was a security guard at Raco Security Services at Christie Clinic for 15 years. He finally retired at the age of 89.
Gene will always be remembered for his smile and cheerfulness when greeting patients and employees. Gene was a 50-year lifetime member of Masonic Lodge 733 of Gibson City and a member of the Scottish Rite at Valley of Danville.
Gene will be buried in Prairie View Cemetery next to his wife, Nina, and daughter, Beverly. A graveside service will be held sometime in the spring.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center to handle funeral arrangements. Please join Gene's family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.