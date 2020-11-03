MONTICELLO — Lewis Gene (Finch) Fincham passed away at 5:15 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. with Masonic rites by Western Star Lodge 240. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview, with military rites by American Legion Post 71, Urbana, and the United States Airforce.
Gene was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Champaign, the son of Earl H. and Reba M. (Kelley) Fincham. He married Mary Ellen Jester on Aug. 27, 1971, in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Tracy Susan Thurman of Champaign; granddaughter, Kara Atkins of Champaign; nephews, Lou Fincham of Monticello and Jack Fincham of Phoenix; several great-nieces and great-nephews and several great-great-nieces and -nephews.
He graduated from Champaign High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Airforce in Wichita Falls, Texas, Hawaii and Guam. He worked for Illinois Central Railroad for 50 years, retiring in 1996. He worked various jobs while on the railroad. Gene was a two-gallon blood donor and also donated blood foreisis. He was a 50-year member of Western Star Masonic Lodge 240 AF & AM, 32-degree Valley of Danville Scottish Rite, ANSAR Shrine, Illini Shrine Club. At one time, he was in charge of the parade car for the organization. Life member of American Legion Post 71, Urbana, life member of VFW Post 5520, Champaign, life member of AMVETS Post 3, Champaign. He volunteered at Provena and Carle Foundation hospitals. He was a volunteer driver for the VA Hospital through local VFW. At one time, he taught CPR through the local chapter of the Red Cross.
Memorial contributions my be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, or the Champaign County Humane Society, 911 E. Main St., Urbana. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.