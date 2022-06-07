PHILO — Donald Eugene “Gene” Hasler left this earth unexpectedly on Thursday (June 2, 2022) at 5:13 at OSF to be with his Lord and savior.
Gene was born on March 14, 1946, to Lowell Nimeric and Maxine Elizabeth (Butler) Hasler. While pregnant with Gene, his mother had rheumatic fever, which led to him being born at the home of his Aunt Laura, who helped care for him.
Gene spent his early years in southern Illinois. Job opportunities for his father brought the family back to central Illinois, where they lived at the Ruby West place between Homer and Sidney. During this time, Gene attended grade school in Sidney, which led to him meeting Mr. Russel Carr, who left a lasting impression on Gene. The family then moved to Sadorus and lived there throughout the remainder of Gene's school career. It was at Unity High School that Gene first met Mia Moore. They shared the same birthdate and, after wishing her Happy Birthday their freshman year, he continued to say this every time he saw her, flashing his infectious smile at her. Their senior year, he had the courage to ask her on a date. The rest is history.
Gene was very active during his high school career. While at Unity, he was a member of the football, baseball and basketball teams and also participated in track. He was in the Letterman's Club his junior and senior year, was on the homecoming court, and was class president his junior and senior year. He often said that he didn't think he would get any votes and couldn't believe he won. Gene was honorary all state in football. All area all state in football. This was impressive, because at the time, there was no 1A etc., this was indeed all state. Gene and Tom Shipley were co-captains of the football team. In 2019, Gene was inducted into the Unity Athletic Association Hall of Fame after being nominated by his son, Spencer. He was truly humbled by this honor, and that his son nominated him meant the world to him.
Married on June 5, 1965, Gene and Mia lived in Urbana then moved to Savoy and finally settled in Philo. On Dec. 19, 1967, Gene and Mia welcomed their daughter, Christine (Brad), and on March 27, 1971, they completed their family by welcoming their son, Spencer (Lindsey). In Philo, they built their home with Gene doing most of the work himself; it was truly a labor of love. Their family, including Gene’s parents and Mia’s aunt as well as other family members, helped make the house a home. Gene and Mia continued to live in this home and filled it with family, love and laughter. Their home included many pets, including Addi, their cocker spaniel whom Gene adored. He also was very proud of and loved spending afternoons at his Koi pond.
After graduating high school, Gene went to work for Springfield Electric; first in the warehouse, moving up to warehouse manager and finally becoming an outside salesman. Throughout his years there, Gene built many lasting friendships and provided a wonderful life for his family.
Throughout his life, Gene was a volunteer fireman for the Village of Philo, a member of the zoning committee and was a Boy Scout leader. He had many fond memories of his time with the Boy Scouts and considered the boys family.
As a lifelong member of Sidney Christian Church, Gene was very active within the church, serving as a deacon, elder, board member, board president and treasurer. Gene loved his church and church family, and in return, his church loved him. It was important to Gene and Mia that their children attend church and, most importantly, accept, know and love Jesus.
Gene and Mia were blessed with eight grandchildren, Jackson (Ty), Kestrel, Christian (Ben), Chance (Kristin), Maggie, Reagan, Rush and Monroe.
Gene was very active in the lives of his children and grandchildren and was always there for them. He was the “fixer” of all the things and held the answers to many of their questions/problems. An example of this, he missed only one game of his son's entire four-year high school baseball career. His family’s happiness was Gene's greatest reward.
Gene was left handed, he held great pride in knowing his granddaughter, Christian, was, too.
Gene is survived by his wife, Mia; children, Christine and Spencer; and grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Lincoln; brother-in-law, John Holecz; niece, Angela Duran; and nieces, nephew and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Lowell; father-in-law, William Lloyd (Jim) Moore; mother-in-law, Irene Day; and an infant child.
He was the best husband and daddy ever. His family and friends will miss him greatly.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Sidney Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.