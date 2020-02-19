ST. JOSEPH — Gene O. Hill, 84, of St. Joseph passed away at 7:19 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at University Rehab, Urbana.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. Donald Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Gene was born Nov. 12, 1935, at St. Joseph, the son of John W. and Eva (Shafer) Hill. He married Shirley Mae Hill on June 27, 1954. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Thomas E. Hill of St. Joseph and Eric A. (Tabitha) Hill of Ogden; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, George Hill of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra J. Hill; one brother; and two sisters.
Gene worked at Illinois Power for 45 years in the Gas Service Department, retiring in 1995. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the 23rd Missile Detachment as a warhead specialist.
Gene enjoyed traveling to the Western states, gardening and refinishing antique furniture. He was a member of the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge 970.