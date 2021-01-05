WESTVILLE — Oliver “Gene” Holycross, 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Gene was born on Feb. 26, 1929, in Vermilion County, to Kleeman and Nancy Swank Holycross. He was one of eight children. He met the love of his life, Clovia Miller, before serving in the army during the Korean War. Upon his return to the states, he married Clovia on July 23, 1953, in Danville, and they were inseparable ever since. Gene and Clovia raised a family in Westville and remained there the rest of his days.
Gene worked for Lauhoff/Bunge Milling for 34 years. After retiring, he went to work for the Westville school district for a temporary three-day position but stayed for 13 years until he was 80 years old. He enjoyed being active in his community. He loved to stay busy and could often be seen working on his house or yard.
Gene was a long-standing elder at Lone Oak Church of Christ. He was a good Christian man who did much work in the name of the Lord. He always looked for the good in everyone and was happiest in serving others. His family finds peace in the life that he led and all that he gave of himself. “Well done thy good and faithful servant ... enter the joy of your Lord.” — Matthew 25:21
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Clovia Holycross; children, Betty Jo (John) Robson, Larry (Penny) Holycross and Nancy (Alan) Leach; grandchildren, Beth Beckett, Josh Brown, Jessica Hogue and Jennifer Leach; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by five of his siblings, Jerry Holycross, Dean (Kathy) Holycross, Margaret Steffey, Mary Lou (Bob) Allen and Donald (Diane) Holycross.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Carithers; brother, Jack Holycross; grandson, Brian Robson; and sister-in-law, Reva Holycross.
The family will have a private service to celebrate the life of Gene at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Burial will be in Lower Mound Cemetery near Covington, Ind. Those wishing to remember Gene may send donations to The Autism Program (TAP) at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.