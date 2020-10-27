RANTOUL — Gene Hunnicutt, 97, of Rantoul passed away Sunday evening (Oct. 25, 2020) at home surrounded by family.
A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul, with Father Joel Phelps officiating. A military burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on the day of the funeral at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The public is invited but requested to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Gene Hunnicutt was born July 4, 1923, in Anadarko, Okla., to Ned and Mary (Basham) Hunnicutt, one of six children. He graduated from Napa Union High School in 1941 in Napa, Calif.
On Nov. 20, 1944, he married his wife of 74 years, Mary Jane. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, serving in WWII and the Korean War. He traveled and lived in many places, including a four-year stay in Germany, before settling in Rantoul. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he ran several businesses, including Hunnicutt’s Laundromat for 22 years.
He was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He loved country music, playing Sudoku, crossword puzzles, reading and golfing in his earlier years.
Survivors include his three daughters, Dana Kuncl of Rantoul, Mara (Joe) Stancook of Mahomet and Teresa (Tom) Tow of Normal; 10 grandchildren, Rene (Jim) Just, Regina Corbin, Christopher (Iskra) Kuncl, Angela (Bob) Bayne, Bridgett (Farrand) Graham, John (Lena) Theis, Matthew Tow, Amy Tow, Jennifer (Cory) Muhlbauer and Michael (Jackie) Tow; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane; twin daughters, Margene Agnes and Arnie Marie; parents; two brothers, Paul (Katie) and Jack (Gladys) Hunnicutt; and three sisters, Ruth Marks, Metra (Leo) Chilton and Ethel Adcock.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all.