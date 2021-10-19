RANTOUL — Gene A. Nelsen, 80, of Rantoul passed away Saturday afternoon (Oct. 16, 2021) at Accolade Senior Living, Paxton.
He was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Albert Lea, Minn., a son of Harry and Charlotte (Doud) Nelsen. He married his beloved wife of 60 years, Sharon Ebner, on Nov. 4, 1961, in Plainview, Minn. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Richard (Denise) Nelsen of Denver, Colo., Randy (Bridget) Nelsen of Simpsonville, S.C., Angie Nelsen Spiker of Columbus, Ohio, and William "Bill" (Lori) Nelsen of Rantoul; a brother, Fred Nelsen of Lawton, Okla.; nine grandchildren, Justin (Andrea) Nelsen of Indianapolis, Brandon (Lindsey) Nelsen of Indianapolis, Alec Nelsen of Columbia, Mo., Brock Nelsen of Columbia, Ssgt Logan Nelsen US MC of Hubert, N.C., Brittany Spiker of Millersburg, Ohio, Crystin (Sam) Troyer of Orrville, Ohio, and Aneesa Nelsen and Clayton Nelsen, both of Rantoul; and six great-grandchildren, Haley Nelsen, Ralynn Nelsen, Bennett Nelsen, Makenzie Nelsen, Karson Nelsen and Kaydence Nelsen, and baby Wren Nelsen, due in November.
He also leaves his beloved dog, Piper, and best friend, Jim Quinlan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
MSgt. Gene Nelsen joined the U.S. Air Force in May 1961 and retired after 22 years. After the service, he worked at Eagle Wings and retired from Rantoul Products. He enjoyed shooting guns and hunting with his sons and grandchildren. He was a member of the National Rife Assocation and Sons of the American Revloution. He was also a member of the Rantoul American Legion and Rantoul VFW.
There will be a memorial aervice at 11 Thursday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. His ashes will be buried in Holy Sepulchre immediately following the ceremony. A gathering of friends and family will be immediately prior to the service Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the St. Malachy Henry J. Smith Trust or St. Jude's.