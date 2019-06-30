RANTOUL — Gene Laval Pernod of Rantoul died Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Gene was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Pace, Miss., to Paul E. Pernod and Jeffie (Love) Pernod, and was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; and sister, Lida Mae.
He married Mary Bell on Sept. 11, 1952, and was a loyal family man, a good husband and a friend to all he met.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Mary Jean of Branson, Mo., Peggy (Johnny) Wells of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Lori (Dale) Busboom of Rantoul; son, Eric of Berwyn; grandchildren, Billy Eaton, Jeff (Kellie) Humphress, Kim (Marvin Caldwell) Busboom and Brent (Shauna) Busboom; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Madelynn, Nicholas, Hunter, Brendan, Owen, Isiah and Isabella; and great-great-granddaughter, Emma Grace.
Gene served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1973, and was first stationed at Chanute in 1954. While enlisted in the Air Force, he also helped farm and held various part-time jobs in the Rantoul community.
After his military service, he was drawn back to Rantoul because of his love of the area. Gene worked for Combest Moving & Storage, and served civil service at the Motor Pool on Chanute for nearly 20 years, taught at JB Hunt and shuttled seniors part-time for Prairie Village.
His favorite hobbies were detailing cars and working in the yard. After a short battle with cancer, he left this Earth peacefully surrounded by family.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Memorials can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.