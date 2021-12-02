STREATOR — Gene A. Reinhold, 83, of Streator passed away Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) at Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Care, Streator.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. At noon, full military rites will be accorded by members of the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Born July 24, 1938, in Urbana, he was the son of Willie and Rose (Hren) Reinhold. He married Cheryl M. Rehder on April 20, 1974. She preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 2017.
He is survived by his sons, Eric Reinhold of Streator and Troy (Kristi) Reinhold of Streator; grandchildren, Dawson, Kenzie and Reese; sisters, Katherine Entler of Urbana and Sharon Reinhold of Urbana; brothers, Robert Reinhold of Urbana and Richard (Betty) Reinhold of Urbana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers, Ed, Bud and Walt Reinhold.
Born and raised in Urbana, he graduated from Urbana High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. Gene came to the area as a union electrician in the 1970s to work on the construction of the LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant. He retired from his career in 2000. He belonged to the IBEW Local 601 Electricians Union. Gene was an outdoorsman, and he enjoyed hunting deer and pheasant through the years. He also loved to fish and once caught a 5-pound Crappie. He also enjoyed golfing and remained active until very recently.
He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at solontelford.com.