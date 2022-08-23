CHAMPAIGN — Gene H. Rose, 94, a lifelong resident of Champaign County, passed away peacefully on Friday (Aug. 19, 2022) at Arbor Rose, Tolono.
Gene was born on Dec. 25, 1927, in Ivesdale, the son of Ralph and Faye (Creel) Rose. His family moved to Champaign in 1941, where he graduated from Champaign High School in 1944 at the age of 16. He went on to study accounting at the University of Illinois, where he graduated with a B.S. in accountancy in 1948.
Gene served our country in the Army from 1951 through 1953 and was deployed to serve in the Korean War. He returned to Champaign, where he worked at Twin City Pontiac as the finance manager. Following in his father’s footsteps, Gene was elected as Champaign County treasurer and served the county from 1959-1960. He then joined First Federal Savings and Loan as the comptroller and vice president of finance from 1964 until he retired in 1981. Gene served as a director at First Federal Savings and Loan from 1964 to 1999.
Active in the community, Gene was a member of the Champaign Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, board member and treasurer for the Urban League and volunteer at empty tomb. He was a life member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association.
He married Doris Northrup on June 28, 1954. They had three children, Roxanne Butler, Randy Rose and Rick Rose. Gene later married Elizabeth Berry on Sept. 14, 1973, and was a loving husband and father to Roxanne, Randy, Rick and stepchildren Susan Levey, Lloyd Berry and Sharon Rector. He was a family man and enjoyed going on vacation and boating at Lake Shelbyville. Gene was a loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; son, Rick; granddaughter, Melia Anne; son-in-law, Craig Butler; and stepdaughter, Susan.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Roxanne of Cypress, Texas, Randy of Champaign, Lloyd (Polly) of Glenn Ellyn and Sharon of Champaign; and a son-in-law, Robert Levey of Union, Ky.
He shared his talent as a coach, mentor and friend to many and will be remembered for his keen wit, curious mind and love of softball and tennis. He was happiest working on projects with his friends at empty tomb and Temple Baptist Church, in the yard around the house or at the apartments he owned in Champaign and Urbana. He loved watching his beloved Chicago Cubs and the Illinois men’s tennis teams. He was a senior Olympian in tennis, playing regularly with his dear friend, Norm Kempka. Gene loved to dance and would always share his version of “Ay yai, yai, yai Canta y no llores.”
There will be a private burial for Gene at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation at 11 a.m. and memorial services at noon will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874. Family request, in lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be sent to Circle of Friends, 609 W. Washington St., Champaign, IL 61820. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.