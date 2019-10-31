BUCKLEY — Gene W. Stinebring, 86, of Buckley passed away on Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) in Buckley.
He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Artesia Township, the son of William J. and Lydia M. (Jaerger) Stinebring. He married Delores Scharp on Feb. 29, 1960, in Chatsworth, and she preceded him in death on March 8, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marian Stinebring; one stepson, Robert Pitzer Jr.; and one step-granddaughter, Amber Pitzer.
He later married Pearl Curtis Pitzer in Thawville in 1993, and she survives. Also surviving are one son, Mark Stinebring (Denise Burns) of Thawville; one daughter, Vicki (James) Jackson of Terre Haute, Ind.; one stepson, Tony (Donna) Pitzer of Nahunta, Ga.; two stepdaughters, Tammy (Allan) Doyle of Lebanon, Ind., and Lisa (Ron) DeBruyn of Momence; three grandchildren, Jason Stinebring, Danielle Stinebring and Nicole Jones; eight great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Stinebring served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was stationed in the Philippines. Gene attended the Congregational Church in Thawville and was a member of the Buckley American Legion. He was a lifetime farmer in the Buckley and Thawville areas and loved farming and sports.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Congregational Church in Thawville. The Rev. Tom Jones will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
