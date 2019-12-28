MONTICELLO — Geneive Hanna, 94, of Monticello went home to be with the Lord on Friday (Dec. 27, 2019).
Geneive was born Oct. 27, 1925, in Brocton, to Frank and Suella (McAdams) Geiling. She married James Broadway in 1941, and they had two daughters, Janice and Joyce. James preceded her in death Dec. 27, 1945. Geneive later married Allen W. Hanna in 1954, and they had one daughter, Jeri. He preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2009.
Geneive was a longtime resident of Brocton and a member of Brocton Christian Church. She worked at Zenith and later cleaned homes for many people in the community. Geneive enjoyed flowers and gardening, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends, whom she dearly loved.
Geneive was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her three children, Janice Kay (Harold) Lieb of Monticello, Joyce Elaine Metz of Chatham and Jeri Lee (Randy) Grafton of Hume; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Brenda) Pembor, Joe (Anita) Lieb, Jon (Angie) Lieb, James (Anita) Lieb, Chris (Megan) Grafton, Craig (Joanna) Grafton and Cole (Lindsey) Grafton; and nine great-grandchildren, Will Lieb, Katie Lieb, Travis McClain, Gwyneth Grafton, Kyler Grafton, Jacob Grafton, Hanna Jo Grafton, Elsie Grafton and Nolen Grafton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at noon at Krabel Funeral Home, Oakland. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Payne Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Brocton Christian Church. Online condolences may be left at krabelfuneralhome.com.