SIDELL — Geneva Mae Chew, 100, of Sidell passed away at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sidell United Methodist Church, Sidell. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Geneva was born June 9, 1919, in Greenup, the daughter of Arthur and Elsie (Walters) Biggs. She married Frederick Merrel (Izzy) Chew on May 1, 1943. He preceded her in death in September 2004.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Todd (Diane) Chew of Indianola, Toni (Jeff) Carder of Fairmount, Troy (Sandy) Chew of Catlin and Jennifer (Steve) Lewis of St. Joseph; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and brother, Ben Biggs of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Andrew Chew, Rex Chew and Douglas Chew; and seven siblings.
She was a member of Sidell United Methodist Church. She attended Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois. She taught for 26 years, 20 of them in Georgetown. She served on the Sidell District Library Board. Geneva enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles and spending time with family.
The family would like to thank Autumn Fields for their love and outstanding care of our grandma for the last five years.
Memorials may be made to the Sidell District Library Board.