MONTICELLO — Geneva Gulliford, 91, of Monticello, formerly of Bement, passed away at 9:04 p.m. Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Geneva was born Dec. 7, 1927, in DeLand, the daughter of George and Mary Francis (Maden) Crisman. She married Robert D. Gulliford on Dec. 14, 1946, in Bloomington. He passed away on April 21, 1988.
Geneva is survived by her sons, Ed (Chris) Gulliford of Urbana and Gordon (Natalie) Gulliford of Wolcott, Ind.; grandchildren, Robert (Stacy) Gulliford, Shelly (Mike) DeAtely, Debbie (Terry) Abrams, Tiffany Geneva (Steve) Conkright and Gordon D. Gulliford Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Rex (Margaret) Crisman of Tuscola; and sister, Dixie (Vic) Tinoco of Topeka, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Jennifer Erica Gulliford; companion, Harley Oakley; three brothers; and 10 sisters.
Geneva was retired from the University of Illinois. She was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary of Mattoon and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary of Mattoon.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Christian Church of Bement with Pastor Tim Davis officiating. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Bement.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Maple Point Supportive Living Center for making Geneva’s last years so enjoyable and happy.
