LARAMIE, Wyo. — Genevieve (Jenny) Green, 93, of Urbana passed away at her daughter’s home in Laramie, Wyo., at 7:04 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Genevieve was born Feb. 5, 1927, in Tuscola, a daughter of Dan and Alta (Younger) Walls. She married Harold Green on Sept. 18, 1949, in Henderson, Ky. He preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2016.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Sunderman of Collierville, Tenn., Kathy Smith of Lancaster, Mo., and Susan Taylor of Parker, Colo.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Jenny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her ready smile and laughter, her kind nature, attentive care of her grandchildren, and joy. She was a friend to all and a pleasure to be with.
Genevieve was a homemaker and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.