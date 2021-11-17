DANVILLE — George Alan Pratt, 71, of Danville passed away at 9:08 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
George was born on Dec. 27, 1949, the son of Warren Henry and Betty Jean (Morgeson) Pratt, in Danville. He married Diana M. Palmer on Nov. 1, 1980, and she survives.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Pratt of Danville; two sons, Ryan (Toni) Pratt of Vero Beach, Fla., and Aaron (Chelsea) Pratt of Danville; three grandchildren, Kinley, Brayson and Ainsley Pratt, all of Danville; and three siblings, Steve (Ruth) Pratt of Danville, Paula (Kenneth) Lewis of Neoga and Lisa (Keith DeSanty) Pratt of Pekin.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
George retired from the IBEW Local 538 and enjoyed spending his free time playing with his grandchildren, splitting wood and helping his sons as well as others on home-improvement projects. He was always there to help anyone with anything, putting the needs of others before his own.
A private family celebration of life service will be held. A public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the education fund of his grandchildren. Please join George’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.