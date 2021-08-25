CHAMPAIGN — George Craig Atkinson of Champaign passed away at 8:40 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021) at home.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1958, in Chicago, to Hugh C. and Mary N. Atkinson.
He is survived by his mother, Mary of Urbana (Joe Behrends); sister Anne Pierce (Rick); sister Mary Van Cleave (Bill); longtime partner, Beth Geitmann; uncles, George Nugent (Marilyn) and Walter Nugent (SueEllen); aunt, Mary Beth Knox (Jim); and many close cousins and nieces and nephews, Jean, Clare, Aidan, Maddy, Elly, Isabelle, Michael, Mattie, Josh and Jeremy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh C. Atkinson, the former University of Illinois librarian.
George was a research chemist for a number of years before becoming a high school physical science, physics and chemistry teacher at Chrisman High School. His 26 years of former students will remember him fondly.
He was an avid reader, huge Illini fan and a man with a wicked sense of humor. His favorite spot was our family cottage in Northern New York on the shore of Lake Ontario. George loved his family and really enjoyed swimming and watching the changing seasons by the water.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801. A gathering for friends and family will follow at noon at Elly Pierce’s, 6 Barton Ct., Champaign, IL 61802.
Memorials may be made to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.