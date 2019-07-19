MONTICELLO — George W. “Bill” Henry, 78, of Monticello passed away Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at Kirby Hospital in Monticello.
Bill was born May 4, 1941, the son of Ruth Rhodes Henry and George Henry Sr. in Nokomis, Ill. They both preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his son, David Henry, in infancy.
Bill married his wife, Linda Henry, on June 17, 1995. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Karen (Chris) Hulick of San Diego, Calif.; stepdaughters, Laura (Mike) Wigness of Tempe, Ariz., Andrea (Richard) Glennon of St. Joseph, Mich., and Mindi (Joe) Wittmer of Bement; 10 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and sister, Diana Moore of Indianapolis, Ind.
Bill graduated from East Peoria High School in 1959. After high school, he continued his education at the University of Illinois, where he received his master’s degree in electrical engineering. At the University of Illinois, Bill played the clarinet as a member of the university’s marching band. He founded HAL Communications, which he owned and operated for over 40 years.
Bill and Linda enjoyed spending their winters at their house in Bradenton, Fla., for a few months out of each year since 2011. He also enjoyed model railroading. As an amateur radio operator, he looked forward to using his pilot’s license to travel to various hamfests throughout the years. He was a member of the Arthur Masonic Lodge #825 and attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Decatur.
A visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place the following day at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. Pastor Buzz Swett will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be written in Bill’s memory to the Wesley United Methodist Church at 3800 E. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur, IL 62521.
Online condolences can be shared with his family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.