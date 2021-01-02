URBANA — George M. Burton, 92, of Champaign died Tuesday evening (Dec. 29, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a graveside funeral service at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, on Monday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family.
George was born on Aug. 23, 1928, in Pulaski County, Ky., one of five sons born to Marion and Nell Burton. He married Mary Henderson on May 27, 1945, in Monticello, and together they raised three daughters.
George worked for Ozier Construction until the late '60s, at which time he and his best friend, Glen Ellis, opened their own business, "Bur Ell Builders." In his retirement years, George took on a "fun job" of delivering cars for Worden-Martin and Bob Simpson's Auto Town.
George was active as a player and coach with slow-pitch softball at the Champaign Park District for many years. His daughter, Connie, fondly remembers her father coaching her team. George was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and recalls going to games with his own father "when there was nothing but a dirt road" leading to the ballpark. He enjoyed watching sports on television, especially the Illini (football and basketball), Bears and NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters, Patricia Hastings of Monticello, Georgia (Steve) Elifritz of Urbana and Connie Samson of Tolono; five grandchildren, Don (Mary) Hastings, David (Jennifer) Hastings, Tonya (Michael) Nelsen, Ashlee (Adam) Crowe and Patrick (Lauren) Elifritz; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Wilma) Burton of Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the country.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and a son-in-law, Jim Hastings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Eastern Illinois Food Bank.
