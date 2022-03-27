SEYMOUR — George "Butch" Stombaugh, 80, of Seymour left this earth at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday (March 23, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be at from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with Masonic rites at 12:45 p.m., and funeral services following at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Please dress casually — jeans and T-shirts.
Butch was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Danville to Violet Jean (Bartlett) Stombaugh and George Edward Stombaugh. He married Julia D. (Ficklin) Stombaugh on June 27, 1964.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Julie; a daughter, Deb Stombaugh of Bondville; a son, Ray (Joohyun) Stombaugh of Tolono; a sister, Bonnie Blue of Champaign; and a great-niece, Josie King McGregor of Charleston.
Butch was preceded in death by his father, George Stombaugh of Danville; mother, Violet Jean Perry of Seymour; a brother, Bobby Bartlett of Memphis, Tenn.; a nephew, Travis W. Blue of Champaign; a niece, Amy M. Blue Short of St. Joseph; and a brother-in-law, Steve Blue of Champaign.
George proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from Aug. 6, 1966 to Dec. 5, 1967, as a member of 1st Battalion, 84th Artillery, 9th Infantry Division, Headquarters Battery. He received a certificate of achievement from his 9th Infantry Division, the "Old Reliables": "Through his professional competence and devotion to duty, he obtained superior results. Working long and arduous hours, he set an example that inspired his associates to strive for maximum achievement." He received the National Service Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Rifle Marksman and a Presidential Unit Citation.
Butch was a member of American Legion Post 1015 in Mahomet, Mahomet Masonic Lodge 220, a 32nd-degree member of Scottish Rite Alley of Danville. He was an active member of the Shriner's Ansar Temple in Springfield, since Dec. 7, 1991, as well as the Illini Shrine Club and Illini Hi-Low Wheelers of Champaign-Urbana, receiving the Shriner of the Year Award in 1996 and tirelessly volunteering many hours as a volunteer for the Shriner's Hospital for Children. Butch rode and maintained the hi-low wheel bikes for the club.
He retired from the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 8, Champaign, after 50-plus years, having been initiated in June 1965. He left his personal mark on the community, having worked on many projects in the Champaign-Urbana area, including Market Place Mall, the Champaign post office, Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, and the University of Illinois' Beckman Institute, Digital Computing Laboratory and Engineering Library. He was a mentor to many, teaching and sharing his experience over the years.
He was a volunteer firefighter, EMT and skilled woodworker. Butch loved Christmas most, making hand decorations for his yard and putting up lights. His Ferris wheel was a three-year labor of love showing his true talents. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America when his son was in the troop and helped coach his son's Little League team.
He loved to ride his scooter, often riding with his son and their friends. On multiple occasions, he rode to support memorial rides and Toys for Tots. He loved his family and friends and had friends that were family. But more recently, he enjoyed taking his dog for a ride around town on the golf cart.
Often called a "Jack of all trades," Butch had many skills in many areas. He showed his love by the things he did for others, often saying, "Anything can be fixed with duct tape and W-D 40."
He loved dogs, especially his little Missy; and watching "M*A*S*H," "Gunsmoke," "Mountain Men" and all things John Wayne. He spent hours doing puzzles and enjoyed watching basketball games with his wife and loved his morning coffee with the guys and his sister.
We wanted to bring you home, we tried our best. You and God had a different idea of what "Home" is. We love you and will miss you always; you will be forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.