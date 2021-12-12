BIXBY, Okla. — George R. "Rick" Carlisle Jr. was born Dec. 4, 1949, in Champaign. He passed away from COVID-19 on Nov. 28, 2021, in Bixby, Okla.
He is survived by his sister, Debra Bezan, and her husband, Kenneth Bezan, of Jenks, Okla.; and niece, Kelly Bezan of Tulsa, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Richard Carlisle and Lorene Frances Carlisle.
George graduated from Urbana High School in 1968 and attended Blackburn College from 1968 to 1971. He transferred to the University of Illinois and graduated with a B.S. in botany and ornamental horticulture in 1972. He worked at the Illinois State Geological Survey, Lantern Delivery Systems and U.S. Census Bureau.
He enjoyed photography, books, trains, classical music and attending live performing arts events. He was a member of First Methodist Church and Wesley United Methodist Church in Urbana and later Faith United Methodist Church in Tulsa. He sang in the choir for all of the churches he attended.
His ashes are to be interred at the Carlisle family plot in Carthage. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the Wesley Foundation or WILL radio.