GAINESVILLE, Ga. — George Chin, 72, of Sandy Springs and Gainesville, Ga., formerly of Champaign, finished his journey at the age of 72 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He passed peacefully with his family by his side at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
George was born on July 27, 1950, in Champaign to George Chin Moy and Jean Chin. For decades, he owned and operated several restaurants and bars in Champaign, including Eddie’s, The Greater Downtown Food & Beverage Co., The Great Impasta, Bermuda Onion and Creamy’s.
After retiring in Georgia, George rekindled his love of fishing on Lake Lanier. He never missed a bass club meeting and cherished his fishing family.
George lived life at 110 percent. He saw life as an adventure and brought those around him along for the ride. From an early age, he found what was interesting in everyone he met. He befriended and included everyone. He was curious, persistent, playful and had an infectious laugh and smile.
George loved his cooking and delighted friends and family with his culinary skills. Above all else, he was a selfless father and grandfather.
George is survived by his wife and partner in life, Elaine Massock; son Michael (Krissy) Chin and their children, Avery and Scottie; son John (Lindsay) Chin and their children, Joseph and Jeremy; daughter Lauren Chin (Omar Tazi Mzaalek) and their children, Idriss George and Aida Lucille; son Alexander Chin; brother Eddie Chin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennie Chin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.