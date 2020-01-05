SAVOY — George Richard Davis, 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
He was born May 1, 1930, in Provincetown, Mass.
George is survived by his close friends, Patricia Rozum and William Bates.
He graduated from the American Academy of Arts in New York City. George served 10 years in the U.S. Navy and 20 years in the U.S. Air Force before his retirement. Special thank you to Mills Cancer Institute at Carle Foundation Hospital; especially Dr. Roland and Gloria.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Father Lee Brokaw will officiate. Memorial visitation will be held prior from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Luncheon will follow Mass at the church. Private interment will be in Danville National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to St. Matthew Catholic Church or the Salvation Army Food Bank. Please join his friends in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.