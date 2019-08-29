WESTVILLE — George Delhaye, lifelong resident of Westville, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
George was born Oct. 3, 1936, at home in Westville, to Louis and Helen Ames Delhaye.
George attended Westville schools, graduating with the Class of 1955. After high school, he entered the Navy Reserves and graduated with other sailors from the Great Lakes Navy Academy in Chicago. He married Sonna Shaw on Sept. 9, 1957, and spent 50 wonderful years together in marriage before her passing in 2010. George entered the workforce at an early age, starting out at Davies Packing Company, then Tee Pak, where he spent 35 years, retiring in 1999. Most of his years were spent in building maintenance and was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 686.
George was an avid sportsman his entire life. Early in life, he enjoyed hunting for ducks, geese, rabbits, squirrels and doves. He was one of the first hunters from this area to begin hunting whitetail deer with his brother-in-law, Bob Shapuras, in the early 1960s, where the first big bucks were harvested in Southern Illinois and Vermilion County. Deer hunting with a bow and shotgun was a passion that continued for over 40 years.
He was also an experienced fishing angler with a wealth of knowledge and understanding. There weren't too many weekends missed where George wasn't hunting or fishing his entire life up to the last couple of months of his life. He loved to fish for any species, however, his favorites were crappie, bluegill and catfish. He was a master craftsman who custom-built his own fishing rods and tackle. He owned a side business called "Rod Crafters" for several years. He developed and was very proud of a unique molded horse head crappie jig and molded jigs for bluegills, along with some of the best ice fishing jigs that he shared with his many friends. He was so excited to be able to catch fish on custom-made lures. George fished every lake and river system throughout our area over his life with his son, Gary, and other family and friends, as well as several trips to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri where he was able to fish for crappie and had the best visits with his lifelong friends, Bill and Linda Page. People always asked us, "What do you guys do with all those fish?"
George also loved looking for the elusive spring morel mushroom as well as fall mushrooms. Many miles were walked with his homemade decorated walking stick. He always enjoyed sharing mushroom stories with his good friend, Bob Jarvis. George was a dedicated gardener. He had a beautiful yard with flowers, bushes, plants, vegetables, water features and walking paths. He and his wife Sonna's yard was featured in the past on the Vermilion County Garden Walk sponsored by the Master Gardeners. He also enjoyed junking for collectables and treasures by visiting antique shops, flea markets and garage sales. He also had a love for old cars and antique car shows. He shared all of these things with his good friend, Kenny Rudd. George was very active and dedicated in his beloved hometown of Westville for many years. He was a true tiger fan who enjoyed attending football and basketball games to cheer on the Tigers with good friends Bob "Porky" Sandlin and Mike Weese.
He was an important part of preserving everything we love about Westville through his involvement as chairman of the Westville Historical Depot and Museum and many other important projects. He was very instrumental in linking the past to the present, most recently with the "Our Town Westville" featured segment through WCIA Channel 3, helping coordinate the Lithuanian Day in Westville, the new heritage flag depicting the history of Westville and the new historical mural and coal cars that have been added at the depot grounds. George was a tremendous asset to the Village of Westville as a local historian and did not want to forget those that built Westville, the melting pot of nations and all the coal miners. He spent many hours collecting and displaying memorabilia, gathering donations, guiding tours, teaching school students and making sure the depot was maintained and repaired to always be in pristine condition. He had a true humanitarian spirit and was the epitome of volunteerism. George was honored alongside all committee members of the Westville Depot as Honorary Marshall's of the Annual Westville Labor Day Parade and Celebration in 2013.
George was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and sister, Mae Carstens.
He is survived by his sister, Maryann (Delhaye) Shapuras; a dear brother-in-law, Bob Shapuras; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He leaves behind two sons, Jim (Christine) and Gary (Laurie Danzl); a daughter, Georgette (Charles) Sermersheim; and grandchildren, Joey, Elly and Maddy Sermersheim and Amy Michelin. George also has two great-grandchildren, Aubrie Michelin and Oliver, and one great-granddaughter on the way.
George loved his family, his community and his many friends. He is now at peace, with no more pain, and is with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. We hold on to all of God's promises, and we know our best days are yet to come when we will all be together again in his kingdom of heaven. To the one we know and love as dad, grandpa, husband, uncle, great-grandpa and friend, go rest high on that mountain, your work on this earth is done. You made your final cast, and you are now safely in the Lord's landing net.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Westville. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 311 Moses Ave., Westville, with Pastor David Robberts-Mosser officiating. Burial will be in Sandusky Cemetery immediately following the service with military rites accorded by the Westville American Legion Post 51.
Memorial donations in George's honor may be made to the Westville Historical Depot or Trinity United Church of Christ. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.