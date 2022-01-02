FARMER CITY — George Floyd, 56, of Farmer City died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his home in Farmer City.
George was born July 29, 1965, in Bloomington to Leroy and Alice Vannote Floyd.
He is survived by his spouse, JoAnn Burris; two stepsons, Brian Burris (Missy) and Michael Burris (Connie); eight stepgranddaughters; three step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Paula Floyd of Paxton; uncles and cousins too numerous to mention; and his pet pug, Odie.
George was employed at Stone Container, Stericycle, CT Trucks and finally United Prairie. Motocross was George’s favorite sport that he enjoyed with his friends and motocross family from Wapella to Red Bud, Mich.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Greenleaf Cemetery near Farmer City.