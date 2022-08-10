DeLAND — George Harvey Edwards, 94, of DeLand passed away at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with Virgil Dasher officiating. Burial will follow in DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the DeLand Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.
George was born Dec. 23, 1927, in Goose Creek Township, DeLand, the son of Ward Wellington “Buck” and Inez Marie (Marvel) Edwards. He married Wilma Lee Harris on Nov. 17, 1957, in Monticello. She passed away Sept. 19, 2021.
Survivors include three children, Leanne (Dan) McMillen of Greenwood, Ind., Gail Dawn Edwards of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Lisa (Julie Floyd) Edwards of Clinton; five grandchildren, Ryan, Shane, Mikaela, Isaac and Derrick; one brother, Hobart (Norma) Edwards of Mahomet; and one sister, Cleta Dotson of Santa Maria, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
George was a U.S. Army veteran serving from November 1950 to November 1952 and a 68-year member of the DeLand American Legion. George was also a member of the DeLand Christian Church. He drove a school bus for the Blue Ridge and DeLand school districts totaling 50 years.
George was an Eagle Scout and a Scout Master as well as a 70-year member of the A.F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge in DeLand and then Farmer City. He also served as a DeLand volunteer firefighter and trustee.
