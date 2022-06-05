ST. JOSEPH — George R. Hill, 92, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
George was born Nov. 26, 1929, in Villa Grove, the fourth child of John and Eva (Shafer) Hill. His family moved to St. Joseph when he was a child, and that is where he graduated from high school in 1947. He married Clara Ann Roessler on Sept. 20, 1953. They were married for 65 years.
George was employed at the University of Illinois Physical Plant for 32 years. In addition, he did some construction work with his brother John Hill and worked on the family farm with his brother Gene Hill for many years.
George enjoyed his hobbies. He was an avid skier who took many trips with the Champaign Ski Club and with his family. In addition, anyone acquainted with George knew he traveled extensively on his BMW motorcycle, including trips to BMW bike rallies in Alaska and all Western states.
George was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in St. Joseph.
George is survived by a son, Terry Hill (Kim Blair) of St. Joseph; a daughter, Laura Woodard of Fitchburg, Wis.; two grandsons, Jared Hill of Iowa City, Iowa, and Alex Brownstone (aka Matthew Woodard) of Los Angeles; and a granddaughter, Michelle Woodard of Fitchburg, Wis.
George was preceded in death by his dear wife, Clara Ann Hill; his parents, John and Eva Hill; two sisters, Fae Kiifner-Jackson and Margie Reynolds; and two brothers, John A. Hill and Gene O. Hill.
George will remembered by his family and friends as a humble, kind, and generous person.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph. Pastor Dennis Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Youth Mission Trip or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.