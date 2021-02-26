CHAMPAIGN — George D. Holzhauer, 84, of Champaign peacefully passed away Tuesday (Feb. 23, 2021) at his daughter’s home in Gibson City, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 3 p.m. at New Beginnings Christian Church, Gibson City, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor Nick Carlson will officiate. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.
George was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Pontiac, a son of George and Ruth Allen Holzhauer. He married Rosalie McDade in November 1959.
Surviving George are his loving wife of 61 years, Rosalie Holzhauer of Champaign; three daughters, Sheila Mayberry of Mahomet, Julie (Mike) Taylor of Gibson City and Tina (Bruce) Holzhauer-Butler of Gibson City; 10 precious grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Lindor of Pontiac and Marsha Friant of Pontiac.
He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas, and a great-great-grandson.
George was a medic in the Army. He was a meat cutter for IGA stores in the area for many years. He then worked for Ramshaw Smith maintaining their apartment complexes. He retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed camping and loved collecting coins and had a vast collection of beer steins. George found the greatest joy in “pittleing” finding treasures and restoring them to new. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
