URBANA — George Edward Keck, 42, of Urbana passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
George was born on May 15, 1980, to Danile and Pricilla (Maxey) Keck, in Kankakee. He graduated from Urbana High School with the Class of 1998. George worked as an IT and computer repair specialist. He also managed rental properties in the Urbana area.
George is survived by his close friend, Damon Rule of Urbana, and a brother, Danile Keck IV of Joliet.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m. in Girard Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire and Rescue Squad. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.