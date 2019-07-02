CHAMPAIGN — George Thomas Lewis, 82, passed away at 3:08 a.m. Friday (June 28, 2019) at home in Champaign.
George was born June 3, 1937, in Urbana, a son of Burt and Jennie Lewis. He married Sharon Jarvis on March 27, 1975, in Urbana. George served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959. George owned and operated BEST, Inc., a medical, dental and lab equipment company in Savoy, for many years.
He is survived by his wife; one daughter, Laurie (Russ) Barbee of Bement; a grandson, Shane (Kendra) Barbee of Monticello; a great-granddaughter, Mallory Barbee of Monticello; a loving “sister”-in-law, Terrie (Bob) Halberstadt of Champaign; “son” by choice, Bob (Terre) Smith of Monticello; our “choice” grandchildren, Katie (Stephen) Mills of St. Joseph and their daughter, Reagan, Kyle Smith of Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many old friends, too numerous to name.
George was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Hubert Woolen; and a sister, Betty Reedy.
As per his wishes, cremation rites have been extended. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or Carle Hospice. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.