URBANA — George E. Lincoln, 79, of Urbana passed away Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021).
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. All guests are required to wear a mask. Thank-you.
George was born on May 31, 1941, in Tuscola, to parents Kenneth and Francis Lincoln.
George graduated from Urbana High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. During his career, George worked in the Engineering Department at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for over 50 years.
In his free time, George loved to cross-stitch. He was a pet lover and took care of many dogs and cats over the years.
George was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte McConaha; nephew, Edward McConaha; and nieces, Robin Lard and Brenda McConaha.
Survivors include his niece, Deana McConaha of Urbana; nephew, Bob McConaha; great-nieces, Peyton McConaha and Kayla Lard; and great-nephews, Gabriel McConaha and Spencer Lard.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Champaign County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.