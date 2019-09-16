DANVILLE — George “Louis” Tharp Sr., 71, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
George “Louis” Tharp Sr., son of the late Orlener Davis Tharp and Henry C. Tharp Sr., was born Sept. 7, 1948, in Danville.
Louis attended the Danville public school system and later attend Danville Area Community College to pursue becoming a doctor. At an early age, he professed his faith in Jesus and joined Union Baptist Church. He played several instruments and had a local band with members of the Greenwood family.
Louis enlisted into the active U.S. Army for three years, where he did a nine-month tour in Germany. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he joined the National Guard where he became a staff sergeant and a recruiter until he retired in the early 2000s. Louis started his career as a machine operator for a local Danville plant called Tee-Pak in 1972 until retiring 2004. During his time at Tee-Pak, he served on the union board as a stuart and later became the union president.
Louis was united in holy matrimony to Madlean Dabney on Dec. 16, 1971. Under this union, they produced three beautiful children, Denise, George Jr. and Antoinetta.
His life will always be cherished in the lives of his wife, Madlean; children, Denise (Antony) of Macedonia, Ohio, George Jr. (Karendia) of Danville and Antonietta of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Kenya of Macedonia, Ohio, Antonette and Jazmyn of Indianapolis, Maleik of Henderson, Ky., and Carey and Christian of Danville; six great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Jr. (Connie); and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Sr.; mother, Orlener; and brother, Roland.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Danville National Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.