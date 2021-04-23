SALT LAKE CITY — George Wilson McConkie IV passed away Saturday (April 17, 2021) after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and cancer. He passed peacefully at home at the age of 83 with his wife and children by his side.
George was born in Holden, Millard County, Utah, on July 15, 1937, to George Wilson McConkie III and Mabel Stephenson McConkie. George served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission, USA, from 1957 to 1959. He married Orlene Carol Johnson on Sept. 6, 1962, in the Logan, Utah, temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
George earned his master of science degree from Brigham Young University and his Ph.D. from Stanford University. He and his young family then moved to Ithaca, N.Y., where George taught at Cornell University for 14 years. In 1978, he accepted a teaching position at the University of Illinois, where he taught until his retirement.
George excelled in his field of educational psychology and provided pioneering research on eye movement, cognition and reading. He became world-renowned for his groundbreaking research. This grew into a position at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois. Among the honors George received were his induction into the Reading Hall of Fame, appointment as senior scholar in the College of Education at the University of Illinois, the Outstanding Scientific Contribution to the Study of Reading Award and a fellowship from the Fulbright Scholar Program of Taiwan.
In addition to George’s tremendous professional career, he was also an active member in his church, where he served as a seminary teacher, bishop, counselor in the stake presidency, choir director, Sunday school teacher and more. George loved spending time with family, learning, music, fishing and poetry.
In addition to his loving wife, Orlene Johnson McConkie, he is survived by his 14 children, Lynnette (David) Mooth, Heather (Bryan) Usevitch, April (John) Rhiner, Faline (Robert) Coffelt, Wilson (Alisa) McConkie, Bryce (Lynnette) McConkie, Camille (Dennis) Howard, Elissa McConkie, Esther (Chris) Ostler, Bryna (Leland) Burton, Ruth (Joshua) Olsen, Anna (Josh) Cooke, Cynthia (Timothy) Lau and Thomas (Emily) McConkie; 75 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Linda (Donald) Brady and Donna (Jon) Chamberlain.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul (Sharon) McConkie; grandchildren, Taeger Lau and Talitha Olsen; and great-grandchild, Johnnie Bearden.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 26, at 1 p.m. MST in Salt Lake City. A streaming option is available at zoom.us/j/98926248775.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity.