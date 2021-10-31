URBANA — George M. McLaughlin Sr., 84, of Urbana went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at University Rehab Center in Urbana.
George was born Oct. 24, 1936, in Urbana, a son of Melvin and Ruby (Blacker) McLaughlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene (Whitt) McLaughlin; a brother, Larry McLaughlin; a sister, Christine Amos; a daughter, Betty Stover; a son-in-law, Leslie/Bud Stover; a grandson, Josh Gullion; three brothers-in-law, Ed Whitt, Brad Bradshaw and Richard Stalter; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Colon and Pauline McLaughlin.
He is survived by three daughters, Georgia Chase (Gary) St. Joseph and Doris Beland (Tom) and Darla Levitt, both of Champaign; four sons, Randy McLaughlin of Urbana, J.R. McLaughlin of Champaign, Mark McLaughlin of Mattoon and George A. McLaughlin of Ann Arbor, Mich.; 11 grandchildren, Curt Chase, Lisa Whitcas, Glory Roche, Ginny Whitlock (Randy), LeeRoy Stover (Brandy), Jeanette Dunham (Rodney), Chrissy Jefferies (Robert), Jim McLaughlin (Shawn), Richard Stover, Derrick Levitt and Darrin Levitt; 28 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dixie Stalter of Champaign and Doris Bradshaw and Erva Rose (Lew), both of Urbana; a brother, Tom McLaughlin (Peggy) of Portage, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
George was the owner/operator of McLaughlin Sanitary, servicing the Champaign-Urbana area for many years. He enjoyed sports and was involved with local softball tournaments as well as coaching several men's softball teams. He enjoyed Gospel music and often attended concerts. He also truly enjoyed playing Santa at various local stores and nursing homes during the Christmas season.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with services to follow at 10 a.m. George will be inurned at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Memorials may be made in his name to Transitions Hospice in Champaign.
