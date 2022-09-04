CHAMPAIGN — George Sutcliffe Miller, 94, passed away peacefully at home in Champaign on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022).
Born in Chicago on March 20, 1928, George was the son of Laurence G. Miller and Violet L. (Sutcliffe) Miller. He grew up in Chicago and Oak Park and graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School. He graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. After working in hospital administration, he attended Harvard Law School, where he received his juris doctor of law degree. He married Joan L. Shick in 1954, who preceded him in death. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1955-1957 following the Korean War and then returned to Chicago to practice law with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and later as a partner with Hubbard Hubbard O’Brien and Hall. He moved with his family to Champaign in 1971 and joined the Champaign law firm now known as Thomas Mamer as a litigation partner, where he won several high-profile cases. He married the love of his life, Diane Katsinas Pelafos Miller, in 1976, who preceded him in death just four weeks prior, on Aug. 2, 2022.
In 1981, George was appointed as a circuit judge by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Underwood and remained a Champaign County circuit court judge until his retirement in 1999. Following nearly 20 years of service as a circuit judge, he returned to Thomas Mamer as “of counsel.”
As an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois College of Law, he taught trial advocacy from 1976 to 1998. He served on the Illinois Defense Council (board of directors 1969-1974), the Society of Trial Lawyers (board of directors 1973-1975), the Champaign County, Illinois State and American Bar Associations and as a board member for the Champaign County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). He was a member of Psi Upsilon, the Champaign West Rotary Club and the Champaign Country Club.
George and Diane traveled the world together, often with their close friends. They enjoyed summers at their family vacation home in southwest Michigan, where they each had spent the summers of their childhood. They enjoyed socializing, hosting dinners and events and supporting many local organizations.
George is survived by his son, Stephen (Connie) Miller of Champaign; daughter, Susan (Gregory) Heiser of Lake Forest; stepdaughter, Kari Pelafos of Champaign; and stepson, Mark (Diane) Pelafos of Champaign. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Bradley (Victoria) Miller, Christopher Miller, Emilee Miller, Geoffrey Heiser and Jonathan Heiser, all of Chicago, Allie Pelafos of Nashville, Tenn., and John Pelafos of Champaign; along with two great-grandchildren, Ava Santiago and Shia Miller of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, David L. Miller.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign, on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Champaign County CASA, 301 S. Vine St., Lincoln Square Mall, Suite 210, Urbana, IL 61801, CASA4kids.org. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.