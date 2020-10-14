FLORIDA — George E. Nussell Jr. passed away March 19, 2020, in hospice in Florida.
His funeral has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, we will begin the celebration of his life by expressions of sympathy with family and friends at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. The celebration of life will continue at 2:30 with a prayer service and conclude at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required.
Mr. Nussell was born on March 8, 1925, in Danville, to George Nussell and Vinna Nussell (Gibbons). He lived the first half of his life in Villa Grove, where he graduated high school and attended Colorado College of Mines. He was active in the community as a businessman, volunteer fireman, police officer, auxillary state police officer and mason. He was a member of the Methodist Church. The second half of his life he enjoyed in Florida.
He is survived by his former wife, Lois Nussell (Stoerger) in St. Louis and their two children, Janet Paluczak (Greg) of St. Louis and Mike Nussell (Debbra) of Haines City, Fla.; six grandchildren, John Paluczak (Michelle), Michael Paluczak (Kelly), David Paluczak (Patsy), Brittany Fuller (Jason), Briana Nussell and Michael Nussell; And five great-grandsons, Andrew, Benjamin, Evan, Owen and Levi.
On March 8, 2020, George celebrated his 95th birthday with both of his children and his family at his favorite resturant, Outback Steakhouse!
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Thank you for your prayers!