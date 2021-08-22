DANVILLE — George Owen Penrod, 61, of Danville passed away on Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) at home surrounded by loved ones.
We will not be holding services, per George's request.
George was born in Danville to Willard and Ruth Penrod on Jan 23, 1960. George married Diana (Johnson) Penrod on July 4, 1989, in Danville. George drove semi trucks for 35 years, locally. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild in his free time. George also enjoyed spending time with his close friend, Mike Joslin.
George is survived by his wife, Diana Penrod; a son, Jim Penrod of Danville; and two daughters, Nicole (Herb) Escobedo of Rifle, Colo., and Christi (Raymond) Shank of Galveston, Ind.
George is also survived by his grandchildren, Terry, Trae, Tyvilyn, Makyah, Ema, Courtney, Megan, Brock, Saddie, Rylynn, Joplin and Brynnley; one great-grandchild, Enzo Joshua; brothers and sisters, Claire (Mack) Matheny, James (Patricia) Penrod, Karl (Sandy) Penrod and Teddy Penrod; as well as many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by both of his parents, Willard and Ruth (Elkins) Penrod; his sons, Justin Penrod and Ricky Reavis; and a sister, Linda (Penrod) Cole.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.