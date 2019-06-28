MAHOMET — Dr. George H. Panagakis, 51, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Champaign. Private graveside services will be held Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
His sister-in-law, Cindie Baker-King, and former brother-in-law, Bryan Baker, of the Hagi & Baker Funeral Home, Streator, is in charge of the arrangements.
Dr. George was born Sept. 8, 1967, in Oak Lawn, to Harry and Dina (Athanasopoulos) Panagakis. He married the former Connie Russow, formerly of Ancona, on Nov. 1, 2003, in Oak Lawn. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, whom he adored more than anything, Michael, Corbin, Carter and Madyson, all at home; mother, Dina Panagakis of Palos Heights; siblings, Speros (Melody) Panagakis of Orland Park, Kathy (Marc) August of Studio City, Calif., and Carrie (Ed) Bharucha of Singapore; in-laws, Gary and Irene Russow of Ancona; brothers-in-law, Todd (Kim) Russow and Eric (Cara) Russow; sisters-in-law, Melissa (Shawn) Murphy and Cindie (Gerry King) Baker-King; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousins, Spiro and Demitra Panagakis.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Born and raised in the Chicago metropolitan area, he graduated from Morgan Park Academy where he received the Chicago Medical Society Science Achievement award for outstanding academic accomplishment in the field of science. He then left for Washington University in St. Louis for his bachelor’s degree. He returned for a master’s degree at the University of Illinois Graduate School and received his medical degree from Midwestern University’s Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Panagakis also trained at the Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Lancaster Course in Ophthalmology during his residency.
He received his medical degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been in practice over 20 years. He did his residency at Wayne State University School of Medicine for Ophthalmology, where he served as chief resident. He did his internal medicine internship at John H. Stoger Hospital of Cook County. He attended and graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. He received many honors and awards from these institutions.
Dr. George was a clinical assistant professor, clinical faculty adviser and clerkship director at the University of Medicine in Urbana-Champaign. He was also a member of the faculty for the Carle Foundation Hospital Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Residence and Family Medicine Residence Programs and he served on the College of Medicine committee to select those deserving of the annual clinical Faculty Recognition Awards, which consist of the Teaching Excellence Award and the Innovation in Education Award.
He participated in the Maintenance of Certification through the American Board of Ophthalmology. In 2015, Dr. Panagakis was one only three finalists for Physician of the Year at Carle Physician Group. This group consists of 400 physicians practicing in 80 specialties located in 14 communities and serving a patient base of more than 1.5 million.
He participated in numerous professional societies and organizations including: The American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Board of Medical Specialties, the American Board of Ophthalmology, the American Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the Chicago Ophthalmological Society, the Illinois Association of Ophthalmology and the Internal Society of Refractive Surgery. He was an American Academy of Ophthalmology fellow and was certified in ophthalmology with the American Board of Ophthalmology.
He was the recipient of the Golden Apple Award by the University of Illinois College of Medicine.
He was one of the first and few ophthalmologists in the country who was residency-trained in refractive surgery. He was also one of the first to perform LASIK surgery on a cornea transplant surgery. He was employed by Carle as a physician.
He loved his kids and family more than anything.
His video tribute may be seen and online condolences left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to his family for a fund set up for his children.