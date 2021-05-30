CHAMPAIGN — George B. Perlstein Jr. was born on Jan. 10, 1931, and died surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom he loved and adored. The feelings were mutual.
George graduated from Indiana University before attending what was then known as The Chicago Medical School. Following medical school, he served in the U.S. Navy for two years. The family settled in Champaign in 1964, where he practiced medicine as a urologist. He served as president of the medical staffs of both Burnham City Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
During his 50-plus years residing in Champaign, George kept busy pursuing his varied interests. He was proud of his involvement with many worthy causes in Champaign-Urbana, including his volunteer work as an advocate for CASA and serving on the Marquee Council of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, which he considered his second home.
He was passionate about being prepared for the end of life and developed an OLLI class to share what he learned and to help others with this process.
Although he moved west to be closer to family in his final years, George always considered Champaign his beloved home and community.
He will be remembered for many things: his love of family, care for his patients, loyal friendship and thirst to learn. He was always the funniest guy in the room with a quick, dry wit that kept them laughing.
His family and friends will miss his piano playing, bread baking, famous Ramos Gin Fizzes and laughter-shaking presence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.