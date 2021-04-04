MONTICELLO — George P. Randall, 76, of Monticello passed away March 31, 2021.
George was born March 7, 1945, in Oak Park, the son of Maurice and Violet (Troxell) Randall. He married Carolyn Runck on Aug. 8, 1965, in Arcola.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Randall of Monticello; three sons, David Randall (Kim) of Virginia Beach, Va., Alex Randall (Lisa) of Bement and Joe Randall (Ashley) of Monticello; three grandchildren, Tyler, Madison and Ariel; a sister, Gail Howard of Tolono; a brother, Mike Randall (Mary Kay) of Monticello; and his two cats.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
George was an owner/operator truck driver for 50 years. He was a member of the Cushman Club. George and Carolyn enjoyed traveling by motorcycle and later in a motorhome. He enjoyed camping and hunting and yard work, along with sitting in the backyard watching birds, squirrels and the trees.
He also liked tinkering, and when he was done, everything was put right back where it came from. He enjoyed coloring along with watching "Gunsmoke" and other old Westerns. George was known for being a jokester and loved a good laugh.
From a neighbor: "George will always be a part of Independence Street, and the front window won’t be the same without him looking out for us."
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Monticello Township Cemetery; please dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter.
