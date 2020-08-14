URBANA — George Russell Hauersperger, 96, of Urbana went to be with our Lord on Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Russ was born Oct. 27, 1923, in Urbana, the son of George and Minnie Hauersperger. He married Joy Crane on Sept. 29, 1945, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy; parents; brothers, Ralph, Walt, Jerry and Tom; and sisters, Gin, Sister Mary Alice, Madge and Anna.
Russ is survived by his four children, Steve (Lindalou) Hauersperger of Rantoul, Robert (Debbie) Hauersperger of Urbana, Debbie (Gary) Meyer of Clermont, Fla., and Marty (Mona) Hauersperger of Pesotum; nine grandchildren, Brian Hauersperger, Amy Smith, Rachel Anderson, Jeff Hauersperger, Jamie Hauersperger, John Meyer, Mark Meyer, Paul Meyer and Derek Hauersperger; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Russ retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1979 after 35 years of service. He enjoyed his working career, was involved in the training and administration of the ZIP code system in the Champaign-Urbana area, and enjoyed many fun times with his co-workers.
Funeral services are being planned for a later date. Online condolences may be offered at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.