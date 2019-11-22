TUSCOLA — George S. Bradbury, 87, of Fairfield, formerly of Tuscola, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home in Fairfield.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 70 S. Main St., Tuscola. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bradbury was born Jan. 29, 1932, in Robinson, the son of Dulan and Susie Rich Bradbury.
He is survived by his son: Steve (Shirley) Bradbury of Tuscola; granddaughter: Ashley Bradbury of Fairfield; three great-grandchildren: Desmond Burgess of Fairfield and Tyler and Robert Bradbury of Mattoon; sisters: Lois Walls of Jacksonville, Fla., Mary Southard of Crawfordsville, Ind., and Nancy Banning of Robinson; sister-in-law: Julie (Jude) Bradbury of Robinson; brother-in-law: Charles Patton of Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his grandson: Corey Bradbury; brother: John “Jack” Bradbury; sisters: Margaret Patton and Laurabelle Osborne; and two infant sisters; and brother-in-law: Howard Osborne.
George was a United States Marine Corp veteran. He enjoyed NASCAR, attending car shows and gun shows. He always had a black dog and a motorcycle. George was the owner/operator of B & B Motors in Tuscola for many years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradbury Family.
Online condolences maybe shared via: hilligossshraderfh.com.