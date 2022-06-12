CHAMPAIGN — George M. Sandwell II, 74, of Champaign passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022, after a long illness.
Sandy, as he was always known, was born in 1948 to George M. Sandwell and Marian J. Sandwell, the third of four children.
Sandy attended Southern Illinois University before attending the Harrington Institute of Design in Chicago. He also studied at the Art Institute and University of Chicago. From early childhood, he took an interest in art, drawing, design and furniture and wanted to follow in our mother’s footsteps as an interior designer.
Sandy made Champaign his primary residence for much of his life. He also lived in Dallas; Nashville, Tenn.; and Los Angeles, as well as Monticello, to live in and renovate a historic house before moving to Decatur in 2008, making another of his residences a showcase for his design talents.
Sandy was a successful interior designer and antique dealer. He worked in the family business, Sandwell’s Paint and Interiors, aka Sandwell’s the Paint People, in Champaign, ultimately being named senior vice president of Sandwell’s Inc. He notably won an award from Kimberly-Clark for his design for their advertising and new tissue boxes.
Sandy loved the history of antiques, especially period pieces. He had a photographic memory and could talk for hours about where or how something was made and all the details. He loved going to local antique shops and tag sales to find undiscovered treasures to use in his design work. His charm, talent and expertise endeared him to his many clients and friends.
He leaves behind his three sisters, Suellen Sandwell of Champaign, Patricia Jacquemin of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Jen Kaminski of Missouri; three nephews, Christoper Jacquemin and Brian Jacquemin of Los Angeles and Wade Kaminski of Missouri; and many cousins, friends, clients and associates far and wide. He will be remembered always.
Sandy will be cremated. Our family will be celebrating his life at a later date. Owens Funeral Home, Champaign, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, suggestions for your donations are K-9 Comfort Dogs (ie. Lutheran Church Charities), the Champaign County Humane Society, Dementia Society of America or a charity of your choice.
Patty, Suellen and Jen appreciate all the caring everyone has shown for our brother.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.