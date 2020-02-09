CHAMPAIGN — George P. Skube, 75, of Champaign passed into enternal life Friday (Feb. 7, 2020).
George was born May 7, 1944, to John and Nancy (Durkin) Skube, in Oaklawn.
George enlisted into the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He retired from the University of Illinois and the Laborers Local 703.
George married Donna Wyrick on Nov. 26, 1970. She preceeded him in death May 31, 1999.
Survivors include his children, Danielle Fravel and Michael McCue of Bradley and Damon and Abby Skube of Champaign; brother, Tom and Margaret Skube of Chesterton, Ind.; sisters, Betty and Gary Wiley of Bayfield, Colo., and Peg and Chuck Smith of Paumo Valley, Calif.; grandchildren, Riley, Jackson and Grace Skube and Ryan Fravel; several cousins; nieces and nephews; and special friend, Melinda Corbett of Champaign.
George was an avid Notre Dame football fan and Cubs fan. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 24, AmVets Post 3, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 8 and the Elks Lodge Organization 2497.
There will be a visitation at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a parish wake service at 4:45. The funeral Mass service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign. George will be buried next to his beloved wife in St. Mary's Cemetery, Champaign.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of George P. Skube to the American Legion Post 24.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.