ST. JOSEPH — My dad, George L. Stichnoth of St. Joseph, formerly Stockland, peacefully passed away Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). He was 86 years old.
Born in Watseka to Arthur Stichnoth and Mae (Wolfe) Stichnoth, on May 2, 1934, he had farming in his blood from day one. He graduated from Stockland High School in 1952 and married Norma (Knapp) Stichnoth on Oct. 19, 1952. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Rhoda (Derk) Garmon; a grandson, Wesley Garmon; and three siblings, Duane Stichnoth, Marvin (Sherrill) Stichnoth and Arlene Birch.
He was proceeded in death by both of his parents and a daughter, Carri Stichnoth.
My dad was an extremely hard worker and a perfectionist. He was a farmer and worked closely with his brothers for most of his life. Dad had an inherent sense of responsibility for his entire family. I recognized this through his actions and the stories he would tell.
He loved the frequent visits from his grandson, Wesley. They would talk at length about the “old days” when my dad was in his 20s. Even though he wasn’t a demonstrative person, I never doubted how much my dad loved us. I knew that no matter what happened, he would be behind my sister and I, protecting and supporting us. He was a good man, and he will be missed.
